March 9, 1931 – Feb. 19, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Mrs. Mercedes Bowser Taylor, 89, of Vidalia, were held Feb. 27, 2021 at Vidalia Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. Taylor, daughter of the late Issac and Emma Brown Bowser was born in New Orleans and died at Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday.

