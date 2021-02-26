Crime reports: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Loud noise/music on Lafitte Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Loud noise/music on Miller Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Fatherland Road.

Intelligence report on West Stiers Lane.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on D’Evereaux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Dog problem on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Oakland Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on North Pearl Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Club Paradise Parking Lot.

False alarm no North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Beech Street.

Threats on Holly Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Kendarrius Artez Davis, 20, 6 North Sunflower Road, Natchez, on charge of murder. Held on $500,000 bond.

Jalen Juwaun Williams, 28, 3757 Levens Addition, Ferriday, La., on charge of assault, aggravated domestic. Held on $25,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Crystal Rae Isbell, 38, 23 Rocky Creek Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Candi Joydaija Gray, 19, 24 Grant Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a commercial building, six counts of burglary, and two counts of attempted burglary. Held without bond.

Carly Jane Mount, 19, 1544 Louisiana Highway 907, Monterey, La., on charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Released on $500.00 bond.

Devonta Devell Perry, 29, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of burglary – breaking and entering a dwelling. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday, Feb. 12

Travilis LaTroy Jones, 20, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charges of accessory to a drive-by shooting and voyeurism. Held on $250,00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Breaking and entering on Foxx Glenn Circle.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Harassment on Anderson Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Micheal Street.

Five intelligence reports on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Shots fired on Hensley Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Molly Lea Street.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Petit larceny on Highland Boulevard.

Threats on State Street.

False alarm on Bluff Hills Place.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on Springfield Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive/Walgreens.

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Dog problem on Second Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Willie L. Kimball, 39, 341 Green Acres Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,200.

Arrests — Thursday

Ira Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, on a charge of stalking. Bond set at $1,250.

Travis McCready, 33, 118 Melrose Ave., Natchez, on charges of failure to dim lights, expired tag, possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule III drugs and no proof of insurance. Bond set at $25,387.

Jacob Perry, 26, 2040 Charles St., on a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Denzel Washington, 18, 104 Georgia Ave., on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, flight from an officer and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

John Michael Cowan, 27, 3007 Dunbar Road, on a charge of flight from an officer, resisting with force and battery on a police officer.

Durward Brown, 42, 346 Plouden Bayou Road, Monterey, on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV and carrying of a weapon and controlled substance. No bond set.

Kendrick Jones, 41, 115 Weaver St., on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs with intent. Bond set at $49,000.

Keondrick Jones, 18,, 27739 LA 15, on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Bond set at $25,000.

Arrests — Monday

Brandy King, 41, 8760 McAdams Road, Clayton, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs. Bond set at $20,000.

Heath Whittington, 34, 315 Audubon Acres Road, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension. Bond set at $12,750.

William D. Wilson, 49, 110 Pearl St., on a charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Armond T. Lewis, 59, 305 S. 7th St., on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution. Bond set at $25,000.

Michael Cowan, 27, 3067 Dunbar Road, on a probation and parole violation. Bond set at $26,344.

Robert Wilson, 56, 188 Church Lane Ferriday, on a charge of possession of marijuana, carless operation and open container. Bond set at $1,309.50.

Arrests — Sunday

Tina McDonald, 48, 1204 Palm St., on a warrant for another agency.

Armond T. Lewis, 39, 305 S 7th St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Hulon Estis, 40, 919 Eagle Road, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond set at $38,000.

James Forman, 59, 264 Robins Road, Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault on a utility worker, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful discharging a firearm and impeding traffic. Bond set at $261,250.

Sabrina Woods, 23, 315 Audubon Acres, on charges of possession of schedule II, drug paraphernalia and schedule IV drugs. Bond set at $24,750.

Jordan Paul, 24, 1645 Azalea St., on a charge of possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,750.

Hunter Rachel, 22, 167 Burl Roberts Road, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia and a warrant for parole violation. Bond set at $15,750.

Arrests — Saturday

Jimmy A. King, 43, 262 Bingham St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear for forgery and monetary instrument abuse. No bond set.

Benjamin Huff, 39, 916 Airport Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on LA 65.

Complaint on Concordia Park Drive.

Complaint on Smart Lane.

Complaint on Rabb Road.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Green Acres Road.

Complaint on Freeman Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Park Drive.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Doyle Road.

Medical call on Second Street.

Accident on U.S. 84.