Be like Tiger, pick up the pieces and press on

This week, Adam County Christian School’s head baseball coach Jake Winston said his team had learned to play every game like it is their last, and after last year’s season being canceled due to COVID, that lesson was really driven home.

He is correct in that every game could be the last one, just like every day could be your last.

If you pay attention to the world of sports, you would know that Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident this week, which severely injured his legs and could make his road to recovery a long and challenging one, if he is able to recover.

Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, and in his prime, he was the most feared man on the course. We are reminded he is human every time he makes a mistake, and after his car wreck, we know he is just as frail as the rest of us.

He is broken, left to pick up the pieces and to start again like the Miss-Lou region.

If you have traveled through Concordia Parish or Adams County, you can see the pieces trees and homes that will need to be picked up after last week’s winter storm.

Monterey’s head basketball coach Eric Richard said he did not want to make his team’s Friday night playoff game bigger than it is.

At the same time, he said it is the first time the community of Monterey will be returning to normalcy after the storm left power lines and trees down. He said half of his team was still without power on Thursday. He said the game did come at the right time for the community.

The Wolves began the steps to heal a community when they tipped off on Friday night in a playoff game. Richard said it was great to just make it to the playoffs after tackling challenges of COVID and the winter storm.

While sports serve as a reminder of life’s fragility, it should also serve as a reminder of resiliency and the mentality of everyday being your last.

No ones future is certain, not even Tiger Woods.