Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

VIDALIA — A Vidalia teen with autism spectrum disorder who has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Thursday has been found.

On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials were using a Baton Rouge helicopter, a private plane and K9 search and rescue dogs to try to locate 17-year-old Shanon Robb, who walked away from his home at approximately 3:30 a.m. He was seen walking in Vidalia towards the Mississippi River bridge carrying a large duffel bag.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Robb was found walking on the levee south of Vidalia just before 8 p.m. when he had been missing approximately 16 hours.

Robb was unharmed and is now home safe, Merrill said.

Vidalia Police received assistance from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and Louisiana State Police and Casey Novak of the Ferriday Flying Service, Merril said.

Also, a non-profit agency for autistic and special needs K9 search and rescue made a three-hour drive to Vidalia with three dogs and five or six officers to assist with the search, Merrill said.

“I want to give a big thank you to all of the agencies who assisted us,” he said. “I’m also thankful to the local community for all the prayers and for being on the lookout and helping us search for him. It is a huge blessing that he was found safe and sound.”

The teen’s mother, Destiney Robb, also expressed gratitude for those who looked for and prayed for Shanon in a social media post Thursday night.

“My community showed up and showed out today,” she said in her post. “I’m going to write all of this down so none of you forget exactly what you meant to our family today. I’m so lucky to have so many wonderful and precious friends. Your messages, prayers, calls, willingness to take time to drive around looking, and visits truly made me realize what a family I have in each of you. I want to say more, but that will have to be tomorrow. Tonight, I’m going to sleep with the knowledge that all of my precious children are home safe. Words fall short to express our awe and our gratitude for each of you.”