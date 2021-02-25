Nov. 22, 1951 – Feb. 12, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Percy Carter, 69, of Ferriday, will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from noon to service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Carter, son of the late Tom and Pauline Smith Carter was born in Frogmore, LA and died at the Heritage Manor Health & Rehab Center in Ferriday.

