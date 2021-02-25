May 17, 1912 – Feb. 14, 2021

Funeral services for Olivia Seals, 108, who passed at the residence of her loved ones, Feb. 14, 2021, Baton Rouge, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach, Ferriday, LA.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Olivia Seals was born, May 17, 1912, Australia Island, the daughter of Grant and Carrie Johnson Seals.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Seals was recently given the “Key to the City” for being the oldest citizen of Ferriday, LA, given by Alderman Andre Keys. She is also the oldest church member of Mt. Beulah B.C., Pastored by the late Dr. Eugene Williams and is now Pastored by Bro. Larry Andrews. Mrs. Olivia will be greatly missed by so many.

Mrs. Olivia Seals leaves her lifetime loving memories with her great niece that she reared as her own, Easter Mae Cain (Patrick Newbill), Ferriday, LA; one brother, Freddie Seals, Los Angeles, CA; three great-great nieces and nephew, Donetra Cain, Baton Rouge, LA, Darylana Cain, Dallas, TX, Darius Cain, Ridgecrest, LA; her Goddaughter, Gloria C. Gross, Ferriday, LA; five great-great-great nieces and nephews that she reared as her own, Delandrius Dunbar, Harvey, LA, Ja’Shayla Bright, Jadarius Bright, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Amnesti Cain, Zachary, LA, Azari Cain, Ridgecrest, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

