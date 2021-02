March 9, 1939 – Feb. 20, 2021

Visitation for Mrs. Mabel Sanders Redd, 81, of Church Hill, who died on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Los Angeles, CA.