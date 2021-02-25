Graveside services for Louise Rankin, 80, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Fayette, who died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at University of Chicago Medical Center will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Forest Grove Baptist Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev Robert Reed and Rev Barney Rankin officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.