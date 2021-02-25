FAYETTE — Graveside services for Leslie Havard, 61, who died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Rev Robert Robinson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.