Kudos to Natchez Police officers arrests in cold murder case

It’s not often law enforcement officials solve cold case homicides. We hear how the first hours and days after a crime are the most fruitful in terms of solving the case.

Natchez Police Department officers and investigators through hard work and perseverance think they have solved a double murder case from November 2018 and arrested three suspects on Tuesday.

On Nov. 9, 2018, Natchez police were called to the Stew Pot at 69 E. Franklin St. where gunshots had been fired. Upon arrival, they saw a 2006 Honda vehicle crashed into the wall of the building. Inside, they found two people dead — Tavonte White of Natchez, who was 23, and Alisha Justice, of Missouri City, Texas, who was 21. They had been shot to death.

Earlier this week, police arrested Jameco Davis, Kendarrius Davis and Jacqlaurence Jackson, all of whom have been charged with double murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. thanked the men and women of his department “for their tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to these victims’ families.

“This case has taken two years to make an arrest, which shows the resolve of the men and women of the Natchez Police Department to never give up. We still have other cases we are working and will continue with that same resolve so that we may bring justice to other victim’s families.”

We, too, commend our police officers and investigators and congratulate them on their hard work.

It is now time for prosecutors and the judicial system to present a fair trial and for a jury to determine the guilt or innocence of these suspects.

We are proud of the difficult work of our men and women in law enforcement. It is heartening to know that even after several years, Natchez Police are working to bring criminals to justice.