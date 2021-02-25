Nov. 3, 1967 – Feb. 14, 2021

Graveside Service for Jerry Earl Alexander, 54, of Port Gibson, MS, who died February 14, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Elder Frank Belton officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 10 p.m. until noon Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Alexander was born November 3, 1967 in Port Gibson to Carl Alexander and

Bessie Mae Alexander.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Survivors include his son, Jamarie Weddington; daughter Jamerrial Weddington and close friend Robin Weddington and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Pallbearers include Jamarie Weddington, John Alexander and Pat Minor, class of 1985.