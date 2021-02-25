FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Gloria Jean Townsend, 68, of Ferriday, LA, who passed at her residence Feb. 18, 2021, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Concordia Funeral Home.

Viewing will be from 9 until service time at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.