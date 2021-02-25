Crime Reports: February 25, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two accident reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Clifton Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Rose Alley.

Breaking and entering on Monette Street.

False alarm on Hurricane Road.

Harassment on Spencer Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. North.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on North Circle Drive.

Hit and run on North Rankin Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Mudbusters Car Wash.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Fatherland Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/After Hours Clinic.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Watkins Street.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop at Post Office.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Drive.

Intelligence report on Sixth Street.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Two accident reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

John Skipper Murray, 37, 294 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious or mischievous injury to dog. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lee Prentiss Jefferson, 41, 139 Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: failure to stop. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Foster Mound Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Harassment on Canvas Back Court.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on Jason Court.

False alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Animal cruelty on Lower Woodville Road.

Civil matter on Knotts Road.

Accident on Pinemount Road.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Brookfield Drive.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report at Green Tree Lodging.

Accident on LaGrange Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Springfield Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Auto Zone Parking Lot.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.