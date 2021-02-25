February 26, 2021

Vaughn

Chadwick Leigh Vaughn

By Staff Reports

Published 7:14 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Services for Mr. Chadwick “Chad” Leigh Vaughn of Brookhaven are 3 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Southway Baptist Church with burial at Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation is from 1:30 until time of the service.

Chad, 50, went to be with his Lord on February 24, 2021 at his residence.

Chad was born on August 18, 1970. He was a former member of the Lions Club, Co-owner of Brookhaven Milling Company, and creator of Mo’ Bucks Deer Feed.

Chad enjoyed cattle farming, hunting, fishing, and inventing new products and ways to kill weeds in ponds and ways to attract deer for hunters. He was being SEC recruited to play college football at the time of his injury in 1987, but continued his love for college football by attending home Ole Miss games with his wife and friends and away games at most all the SEC stadiums. He was also a member of Southway Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his father, Gerald Glen Vaughn, mother, Rebecca Elizabeth Nettles Vaughn, maternal grandparents, Walter Edward and Elizabeth Nettles, paternal grandparents, Leighton, and Myrtle Vaughn.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 plus years, Mendez Vaughn, sisters, Angie V. Jordan and husband Bob, and Bethany V. Lewis, and husband, Keith, along with nieces, Kailyn Jordan and Olivia Lewis, and nephews, Leighton Jordan, and Glen Vaughn Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to one of the following:

St. Jude, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN 38148,

Crisis Pregnancy Center, 406 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS 39648

JDRE, 2630 Southerland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216,

Southway Baptist Church, 1107 S Jackson St, Brookhaven, MS 39601

or Heucks Retreat Baptist Church, 2167 Heucks Retreat Rd NE, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.

