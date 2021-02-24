February 24, 2021

Greg West presents his proposal for sports signs to the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday. To the left of West is an example of a sign he purchased that acknowledges the North Natchez Rams’ championship game in 1975.

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Adams County and Natchez officials both approved funds two erect a row of more than 50 customized road signs that each acknowledge local high school sports championship games won through the ages.

The project is being headed by Greg West — a school bus driver and 1980 graduate of North Natchez High School — and a committee of others in the community who support the project: Daye Dearing, Natchez High School Athletic Director Alphaka Moore, Walt Brown and Adams County Christian School headmaster and coach David King.

West said the championship signs would recognize all past and present local schools of any sport.

The committee is currently researching past championship games and has an unofficial list of over 50 championships and counting for the former Natchez Rebels, Sadie B. Thompson, North and South Natchez High Schools, Trinity Episcopal School, and present-day Cathedral, Adams County Christian School and Natchez High School, West said.

Each game those teams would be represented by their own sign customized with the school colors, the mascot or school logo, team name, sport, the year and the coach at that point in time.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen and Adams County Board of Supervisors have each agreed to contribute approximately $1,500 to the project.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to allow the signs to be placed near the fence line outside the Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road and to purchase the poles to mount the signs on for just under $1,500.

This action is contingent on the signs being purchased, officials said, which West promised to “make happen” either through the city’s support, community donations or both.

West said the cost of 60 regular signs would be $2,916, or if enough funds are raised they could also order special signs cut in the shape of the State of Mississippi that would be $3,240 for 60 signs.

“At the very least, I would like to see the city match what the county is doing and open it up for donations from the community to make up the difference,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said of contributing to the signs during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

The board then unanimously passed a motion to contribute $1,500 to the signs.

