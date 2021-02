May 10, 1942 – Feb. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Burial for Helen Marie Thompson, 78, of Natchez, who died February 10, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at LaGrange B.C Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.