February 23, 2021

  • 52°
Police actively seeking Jacqlaurence Jackson, 22, in connection with a 2018 double homicide.

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

By Staff Reports

Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department investigators arrested three men in connection with a 2018 double homicide at the Natchez Stewpot.

Jameco Davis

Kendarrius Davis

Jameco Davis, 17, and Kendarrius Davis, 20, who were 15 and 17 years of age at the time of the murders were both arrested Monday and each charged with two counts of murder.

On Tuesday evening the Natchez Police Department is requested assistance from the public in locating Jacqlaurence Jackson, 22, in connection with the double homicide.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Jackson was arrested on two counts murder Tuesday after investigators followed an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers regarding his whereabouts.

On November 9, 2018 officers of the Natchez Police Department responded to 69 East Franklin Street in reference to shots fired.

Officers noticed a 2006 Honda crashed into the wall of the Stew Pot. The vehicle had been shot several times. Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez and Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were killed in the incident.

After extensive efforts from the investigative unit of the Natchez Police Department, suspects were identified and later apprehended, according to a news release from NPD.

Chief Daughtry thanked the men and women of NPD for their tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to the victims’ families.

Daughtry also thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the arrest of Jackson on Tuesday night.

“This case has taken two years to make an arrest, which shows the resolve of the men and women of the Natchez Police Department to never give up. We still have other cases that we are working and will continue with that same resolve so that we may bring justice to the other victims’ families,” Daughtry said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

BREAKING NEWS

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue