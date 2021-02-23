Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory
A boil water advisory issued by Natchez Water Works that has lasted nearly a week has been lifted, Superintendent Tony Moon said Tuesday.
The advisory was lifted at 5 p.m. Tuesday after Natchez Water Works received notice from a testing lab in Hattiesburg that water samples were clean.
Those who were affected by the boil water advisory should:
- Flush faucets for a total of at least 10 minutes; 1o minutes for one faucet, five minutes each for two faucets, three to four minutes each for three or more faucets.
- Discard any ice, drinks or food made with un-boiled tap water before the boil advisory was lifted.
- Do not drink water from hot water heaters until two to three exchanges of the water in the tank have occurred.
- Run dishwashers for a cycle or two before washing dishes.
- Check water filters and replace them as needed.
Moon said Natchez Water Works customers may resume normal water use and should continue to report any leaks by calling 601-445-5521. Press 2 for normal operating hours or press 8 for calls after-hours.
