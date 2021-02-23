February 23, 2021

  • 52°
Natchez High's Travis Berry adds two more for a team high of 14 points in the first round of the Region 6-5A state tournament against Hattiesburg High School. Berry was also named to the 'All District' team for his performance in the district tournament. Natchez lost 46-56, ending their season. The Lady Bulldogs play tomorrow at 4 pm in the second round of the state tournament. (Bill Barksdale The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez lose 56-46 to Hattiesburg

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Natchez lost 56-46 to Hattiesburg in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs, ending their season. The Lady Bulldogs play tomorrow at 4 pm in the second round of the state tournament. Before the game began five Bulldogs were recognized for making the All District team.

Natchez players named to the All District team are

Kameron Carter

Trevon Jackson

Dionte Thomas

Travis Berry

Cam’Ron Bailey

 

