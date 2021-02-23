Healthcare workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

“Excited” was the word most nurses, doctors, housekeepers, and patients used to describe how they felt walking through the glass doors of Trinity Medical Center for its official opening Tuesday.

Trinity’s helipad was put to use for a medical helicopter landing at the center’s grand opening on Tuesday morning.

The medical center is located at 6569 Highway 84 in Ferriday, Louisiana and replaces Riverland Medical Center after Riverland’s 57 years of service.

Trinity Marketing Director Brandy Spears said the hospital was designed to have more light, color and life to it as she walked down halls lined with artwork of natural scenes in the Miss-Lou area.

On the wall in the main lobby is a black and white picture of Spanish moss hanging from a live oak tree and pieces of driftwood adorn the wall to the right of the lobby door.

Housekeeper Becky Smith said she is excited for the first day of operations as she stood in the cafeteria of Trinity. Because of the newness of the hospital, Smith also said it would take some time to get used to everything and figure things out.

Housekeeper Chassity Brown said coming to a new hospital felt like “the first day of school.”

“It is very exciting,” Brown said. “It is like the first day of school because you are trying to learn where everything is. The décor makes it feel like a home.”

Trinity hospital features new and improved medical technology in place of the former Riverland Medical Center, which closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Spears said.

Trinity Medical Center’s campus also includes a medical clinic in a separate building from the hospital with a room for outpatient physical therapy.

The first two physical therapy patients, Cedric Warner and James Washington, were among the first few patients to come to Trinity.

Washington said it is exciting to be in a new building.

“Everything looks pretty good so far,” Washington said. “This is real nice. Everything looks really good.”

Nurse Practitioner Deana Mabry, who started Dec. 30 at the Ferriday clinic, said she was also excited to start her first day at Trinity.

Mabry said her job would be seeing patients at the medical clinic daily.

Tuesday afternoon will be the first time the clinic sees any patients, Mabry said.

“It is a very good thing to have in this area, to offer the community and the patients already using Riverland,” Mabry said of the new hospital and clinic. “It is just a new bright face and name. … We are not going to see patients until this afternoon but I’m excited about that.”