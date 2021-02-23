February 23, 2021

  • 52°
Chafin

Andrea Chafin

By Staff Reports

Published 7:37 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Feb. 25, 1965 – Feb. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Andrea Chafin, 55, of Natchez, Mississippi, a native of Delbarton, West Virginia and long-time resident of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away February 12, 2021, at Merit Hospital after a month long battle against COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Baisden and Mary Elizabeth Matney Baisden, of Delbarton, West Virginia, as well as her niece, Rhonda Mahon, of Tennessee.

Andrea is survived by her daughter, Amanda Olivier (Tim) of Dahlonega, GA, and grandsons, Camden (6), and Easton (2). She is also survived by her sisters: Brenda Mahon (Eddie) of Tennessee, Debra Collins (Jim) of Florida, and Carolene Ray of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Andrea loved her family and friends fiercely. She spent 34 years working in car dealerships ranging from Audi, Ford, BMW, and Dodge. She was currently the Comptroller of Auto Group South in Natchez, Mississippi. Andrea loved literature, shopping, and laughing with friends. Her daughter and grandsons were the light of her life and she loved every visit with them. Andrea was a light in this world and will be missed dearly. How lucky her friends, family, and co-workers were to have known her.

There will be memorial services held in Natchez as well as Dahlonega, Georgia at a future date due to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

BREAKING NEWS

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue