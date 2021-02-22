July 24, 1963 – Feb. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Jon P. Gates, 57, of Natchez who died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Natchez with Rev. Joan Gandy officiating. Services are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

