No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District and Concordia Parish Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Monday.

Adams County Christian School and Cathedral School will be open for classes, according to their Facebook pages.

Natchez Adams School District’s Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields issued a news release shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday announcing students will be expected to attend classes virtually on Monday.

“Due to the continued efforts to restore utilities in our community, NASD will continue virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22,” Fields said. “Students who are able to connect virtually are asked to do so. Parents of students who are unable to connect should submit a written absence note to your child’s email or to nasdcares@natchezschools.org.”

Fields said custodians and maintenance workers are expected to report to their assigned locations on Monday. All other employees will report to their assigned locations on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

School meal services will resume on Tuesday.

“Continue to be safe as we continue to navigate this challenging school year,” Fields said.

Concordia Parish Schools Superintendent Whest Shirley wrote to parents early Sunday afternoon telling them school officials were able to re-enter most of the school’s facilities by Saturday.

“We are in the process, as I type this letter, of evaluating each site. The administrative team from each school will do a final analysis on Monday to determine a reopening date. Our goal is to get students back in school ASAP,” he wrote. “Students will not return to school on Monday. We will keep you posted daily in this ever-changing situation.”