February 22, 2021

  • 57°

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

By Jan Griffey

Published 7:00 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District and Concordia Parish Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Monday.

Adams County Christian School and Cathedral School will be open for classes, according to their Facebook pages.

Natchez Adams School District’s Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields issued a news release shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday announcing students will be expected to attend classes virtually on Monday.

“Due to the continued efforts to restore utilities in our community, NASD will continue virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22,” Fields said. “Students who are able to connect virtually are asked to do so. Parents of students who are unable to connect should submit a written absence note to your child’s email or to nasdcares@natchezschools.org.”

Fields said custodians and maintenance workers are expected to report to their assigned locations on Monday. All other employees will report to their assigned locations on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

School meal services will resume on Tuesday.

“Continue to be safe as we continue to navigate this challenging school year,” Fields said.

Concordia Parish Schools Superintendent Whest Shirley wrote to parents early Sunday afternoon telling them school officials were able to re-enter most of the school’s facilities by Saturday.

“We are in the process, as I type this letter, of evaluating each site. The administrative team from each school will do a final analysis on Monday to determine a reopening date. Our goal is to get students back in school ASAP,” he wrote. “Students will not return to school on Monday. We will keep you posted daily in this ever-changing situation.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

News

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

News

Roofs leaking all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

News

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions