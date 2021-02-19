February 20, 2021

Campbell

William Campbell

By Staff Reports

Published 6:59 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

On February 4, 2021, William “Bill” Campbell Jr., loving father of three and grandfather of two passed away at the age of 62 from complications of diabetes.

Bill was born August 17, 1958 in Hays, Kansas to Bill and Gere’ Campbell.

He graduated from South Natchez High School in 1977 and the University of Mississippi in 1981 with a public relations degree.

He married Carol Beth Shivers on September 4, 1982. After living in Natchez for several years, they later settled in northwest Houston where he started an engineering firm, Analytical Engineering and raised three children with his wife, Carol. Bill loved people and family. He was always the last to leave a gathering and the first to offer help to someone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gere’ Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Ashby Drew Campbell, Caitlan Kea Lacey (Clint), son, William Lee Campbell, III, granddaughter, Eleanora, recent grandson, Campbell, brother Michael ( Leigh) Campbell and sister, Michelle Luschen as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for early summer in Natchez, Mississippi.

