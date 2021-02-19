February 20, 2021

  • 37°
Left, Pat Miller fills a container with water while Mike Peyroux puts lids back on and carries them to waiting residents of Natchez. Miller said he is giving out water until he runs out. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

By Hunter Cloud

Published 6:49 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Natchez Brewing Company’s owner Pat Miller left the warm comfort of his taproom’s pizza oven to put on gloves and fill empty containers with fresh water for residents of Natchez on Friday.

Miller said he originally wanted to give out fresh water on Thursday, but Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson asked him to wait a day due to hazardous driving conditions.

Police were at Natchez Brewing on Canal Street Friday to help with traffic control while people stopped and picked up water. Miller said he hopes to be back out on Saturday.

“We will do it until we run out of water,” he said. “It is supposed to get down below freezing tonight so we will stop when the sun starts to drop. Then we will pick it up again around the same time on Saturday. We will go until the water runs out.”

He said he decided to give out water because he does not have any water at home, and since everyone in Natchez is in the same situation, he wanted to help.

The brewery has a lot of water in order to brew beer. He said because of the minerals in Natchez’s water he has to do reverse osmosis to purify the water. He has estimates his three water-holding tanks hold about 3,000 gallons of water in total.

A gentleman tried giving Miller money for the water from his car. Miller shook his head and told him to keep it.

“It is one of those things we have a lot of. We have it so we should do our part,” he said. “A small community has got to help each other. This community has done well for us, and we are doing our best to support them.”

Miller had six different cars stop for water with others getting in line in the first 35 minutes he started filling up water containers on Friday. Other people went home to grab their own container for water. Miller said people have to bring their own containers in order to receive water.

He got the water to the curb via a hose running from one of his holding tanks inside the building, which ran out the door and down to the sidewalk. Miller said it was Gibson’s idea to have people come to the curb rather than going inside.

Miller said he does not think he will run out of water for a few days unless a longer line develops. He said it is a good thing if he does not run out of water because he still hopes to have enough water to brew for St. Patrick’s Day. He said he was just happy to support the community.

“We are just glad to help anyway we can,” Miller said. “If this is the only way we can, then this is the only thing we will do. To make someone else’s life a little easier and a little better it felt great. We are happy to do it.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

News

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

News

Roofs leaking all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

News

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions