February 19, 2021

Owens

Janice Ellen Flournoy Owens

By Staff Reports

Published 12:28 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

June 25, 1957 – Feb. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Janice Ellen Flournoy Owens, 63, of Natchez, who died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Natchez will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery with Apostle Rondall Toliver officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.  Please wear your mask.  We are practicing social-distancing.  This is a walk-through visitation.

Janice was born June 25, 1957 in Shreveport, LA, the daughter of Edna Jean Davis and Ellis Flournoy.  She was a high school graduate and received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Religious Education degree.  Mrs. Owens was the founder of Janice Owens Worldwide Ministries and held membership with the Light of the World Christian Tabernacle International.  Her hobbies/interests include dining at luxurious restaurants, traveling, fashion, movies and church.

She is preceded in death by her mother Edna Jean Davis; two sisters Bobbie Jean Palmer and Claudine Flournoy and brother Bobbie Joe Aytch.

She leaves to cherish her memories, husband Charles Edward Owens; father Ellis Flournoy; sons  Rondall Lynn Toliver, Guy Allen Owens and Blake Flournoy Owens; brothers Joe Aytch, Mack A. Hearns, Clark Flournoy, Terrance Flournoy, Ellis Ray Flournoy, Jr. and Jimmy Lee Flournoy; sisters Brenda Flournoy, Angela Flournoy, Mary Flournoy, Margaret Flournoy and Cathy Flournoy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many spiritual sons and daughters and friends in the ministry.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

