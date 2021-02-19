Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands in Adams County, Concordia Parish

NATCHEZ — Southwest Electric said it could be two weeks before all of their meters are back online after freezing rain Wednesday night took down trees and power lines.

Deb McGee, who is the public relations coordinator for Southwest, said 83% of meters, 19,153 meters, in Southwest’s nine-county service area went down during the storm, including 93%, 5,263 meters, in Adams County.

McGee said Thursday it could be 14 days before all of the meters are back online mainly due to the icy roads and the amount of damage in the areas that are out.

“Every person who can be working is out there working,” McGee said, adding Southwest has recruited help from linemen in other areas to assist with the repairs once it’s safe for them to travel.

As of Friday, 3,300 Entergy customers in Adams County were without power. Approximately 6,500 Adams County Entergy Customers lost power during the storm.

As linemen worked to restore power to some customers Wednesday night, more lines would go out at the same time.

On Friday, 2,500 Entergy customers were without power in Concordia Parish. On Thursday 3,300 were out.