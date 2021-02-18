State of Emergency declared for Natchez

Dear Friends,

The last several days, and especially the last 48 hours, have been extremely challenging for Natchez. At the present time, we are experiencing an unprecedented water failures and power outages all over our beloved community.

Our city’s water system has suffered a tremendous loss of pressure due to water breaks all over town.

Normally our system pumps over 7 million gallons per day from the city water wells, plenty for an average daily demand of about 2.9 million gallons this time of year. Over the past two days, water consumption has been over 16 million gallons. This has tapped our system, and it will take several days for an acceptable water supply and pressure to be restored.

In addition to this, frozen limbs have been falling on power lines in all of areas of our city, making it very difficult for Entergy to keep up. Multiple crews are in town, and they are working very hard to restore power. But in some areas, this could take some time.

In response to these recent events, I have signed an Emergency Declaration. This is a necessary step to make sure our city can apply for disaster relief that will be so needed in the coming days and weeks.

In addition to this action, we are asking for everyone’s help:

Please make sure to check on loved ones, especially the infirm, elderly and handicapped. Don’t forget to shelter animals! If you need assistance, do not hesitate to call 911. Turn off water faucets completely. We must stop the drain in order to rebuild pressure. Check around your home or business for water leaks. These leaks are draining our water system! Report leaks to 601-445-5521. Report power outages and down power lines to Entergy, 1-800-368-3749 (1-800-ENTERGY). If a dangerous situation is detected, please call 911. Stay off the roads. They are dangerous and full of debris. Our curfew lasts until 10 a.m. Friday and only allows travel for medical and other essential purposes, such as seeking medical help or supplies, caring for loved ones in crisis, or meeting a dire need for food and water. Rely on friends and family as much as possible for help. City resources are strapped. The Adams County Safe Room is still open. It is located at 323 Liberty Road. Please bring your masks, blankets, snacks, and other personal items. The phone number is 601-445-3525. Get creative. Melt snow for potable water. Do not drink it unless boiled for one minute. And remember, the city is under a boil water notice for the next several days. Please be aware that city and county offices are closed until Monday except for essential employees.

Thank you for your prayers for Natchez. Together, we will get through this. Now is a time to keep the faith and do what Natchezians do best. We are tough. We are survivors. We are Natchez Strong!

God bless you,

Dan