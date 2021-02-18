February 18, 2021

  • 28°

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:04 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — More than 6,000 Adams County residents lost power during a Wednesday night storm.

At noon Thursday, just under 5,000 Entergy customers in Adams County and more than 3,300 in Concordia Parish were without power still.

Ice quickly accumulated on top of trees and power lines while the temperature stayed just around freezing with anywhere 1 to 3 inches of frozen sleet already on the ground.

This caused rooftops and trees to fail throughout the county. Many reported water leaks inside their homes in addition to power loss.

Southwest Electric, which services nine counties in Southwest Mississippi including part of Adams County and, said 83% of members within their service area were without power on Thursday morning.

“Our service area was devastated by the second round of ice storms yesterday,” Southwest said in a social media post on Thursday morning. “As of 1:30 pm, we have over 21,200 meters without power. That means that 83% of our service area is without power. … The outages are widespread. The freezing rain weighed down trees and caused extensive damage.”

Southwest said additional help from surrounding states has been recruited to help repair the damage. However, icy road conditions make travel to many customers impossible, Southwest said.

“Once road conditions are safe for their travel, these linemen will start arriving in our area to provide assistance,” the post states. “Many electric cooperatives in MS and surrounding states are also recovering from this weather event. Right-of-way contractors, Delta Tree and Southern Tree are assisting us now.

“The icy roads and damage to the system will make this a tough storm to recover from. Complete power restoration will take in excess of 14 days. We will not be able to provide estimated restoration times for specific areas.”

In a live video Wednesday night, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said electrical crews were already at work trying to restore power just after the storm even while trees were still falling in some places.

Wednesday night’s power loss was caused strictly by the storm and were not part of the mandatory rolling outages that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Entergy’s reliability coordinator, ordered on Tuesday evening.

Around 10 p.m., approximately 6,420 Adams County Entergy customers lost power. Linemen restored power to hundreds of customers while hundreds more lost power through the midnight hours.

Gibson said it’s important for residents to stay off of the roads and out of worker’s way as they continue to work on the situation.

Residents should also try to conserve water as Natchez Waterworks tries to build pressure back after leaks, Gibson said.

Natchez and Vidalia water companies have issued precautionary boil water notices to residents due to the loss of water pressure.

Some places have lost water entirely due to the water system being completely drained.

Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said he expects the water in Vidalia to be back on around 1 p.m. Thursday, however, residents should boil the water before use.

“It has been treated but may have a brown tint to it,” Craft said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

BREAKING NEWS

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

News

Roofs leaking all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

News

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

News

Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: More snow day photos from our Miss-Lou readers

News

Freezing weather expected to last through Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: Natchez sight seeing in snow

News

First case of COVID-19 variant strain found in Mississippi resident

News

Photo gallery: Snow covered streets

News

Photo gallery: Downtown Natchez in the snow

News

Photo Gallery: Snow in the Miss-Lou