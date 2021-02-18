February 19, 2021

  • 34°
Gary Parker and Tremayene Proby converse as Parker waits to fill his gas cannister up at the Chevron on McNeely Road and U.S. 84 East on Thursday afternoon. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

By Hunter Cloud

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Wheels spun on ice as vehicles shifted around in a chaotic game of musical cars.

Residents lined up at area gas stations — those that still had fuel — which was in high demand here on Thursday.

For Herman Carroll Sr., all he saw at the Zippy Foods on Old Washington Road and Lynda Lee Drive was kindness.

“One guy wasn’t even mad that I went ahead of him with my (gas) can,” Carroll said. “People are more tolerant right now.”

Herman Carroll Jr. and his dad, Carroll Sr., traveled to the gas station to get gas for their generator. Carroll Sr. said his grandchildren are staying with him during the winter storm.

Carroll Jr. said their power has been out since 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He said in his 49 years living in Natchez he has not seen a situation this bad with gas or a winter storm.

Carroll Jr. thanked Southwest Electric for working hard to keep the power on for as long as it did.

“You can’t control that stuff,” Carroll Jr. said. “We have fireplaces and a stove. We are burning wood. We are all right as long as we have that.”

At the Chevron gas station on McNeely Road and U.S. 84 East, Gary Parker was talking with Tremayene Proby as he waited in line for a gas pump. Cars snaked around the gas pumps in lines waiting to get fuel for their vehicles and to fill gas can.

Parker said he lives close to Vidalia, Louisiana, and he has not had any electricity or water since noon Wednesday. He said he came across the river because there was not any gas in Vidalia and he needs gas to run his generator.

“I was able to get some gas yesterday,” Parker said. “We had been running the generators all night and ran out. So I had to come back and get some more gas.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands in Adams County, Concordia Parish

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water

News

Gas in high demand as residents fuel cars, generators

News

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

News

Tree damages house on Auburn Avenue

News

Thousands lose power during storm; boil water notice issued

News

Roofs leaking all over town under stress of snow, ice, rain

News

City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

News

Photo gallery: More of your ice, snow photos from the Miss-Lou

News

2,200 Adams County customers lost power during mandatory rolling outages

Business

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

News

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

News

Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

News

Sheriff: Off-road vehicles on public roads will be ticketed, towed

News

Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

News

Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday