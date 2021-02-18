February 19, 2021

A message from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

WINTER STORM UPDATE
It’s been a challenging night to say the least. Unfortunately our city’s water system has suffered an unprecedented loss of pressure due to the many water leaks and breaks that have been occurring all over town. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the amount of available water. More has gone out than is coming in.

Mayor Dan Gibson

We are now under a boil water notice for the next several days, and pumps are having to be strategically turned off in order to allow the system to recharge. This process might take a couple more days.
On top of this, we are dealing with major power outages, and as Entergy restores power more trees fall and more power outages occur.
Roads are icy and dangerous. For the safety of our citizens and city crews, fire and police, a city/county curfew remains in effect until 10 am Friday. Medical and essential travel allowed only.
I wish I had better news! In the meantime, we will all just have to hunker down and be patient.
We are doing all we can. Please pray for Natchez. Stay safe. Stay warm. And stay strong. #NatchezStrong

Dan Gibson, Mayor of Natchez

