February 17, 2021

  • 32°

Business update: Some stores back open after closing due to weather

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:05 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Some businesses and grocery stores are back open after closing due to weather conditions. Still, many businesses and public facilities in the Miss-Lou remain closed.

Natchez and Vidalia Walmart stores are now open as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Supermarket Operations, which runs the Natchez, Vidalia and Ferriday Markets chain, announced on social media Wednesday that all stores are back open except for Natchez Market 1 on John R. Junkin Drive.

All United Mississippi Bank locations are closed Wednesday.

The Adams County Courthouse, Natchez City Hall and other city and county buildings remain closed at least until Friday. Officials said a determination will be made on Thursday whether city and county buildings will reopen Friday as they continue to receive weather updates.

The Natchez Visitor Center and Natchez Convention Center are also closed until Friday.

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino announced on social media Monday that the casino will remain closed until 10 a.m. Thursday due to hazardous road conditions.

To add your business to this list, email sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com expected reopening times.

