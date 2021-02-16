The Natchez Democrat closed Tuesday due to weather
Out of an abundance of caution, The Natchez Democrat and Natchez the Magazine office will remain closed today and no newspaper will be produced for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Reporters will be working from home to post online weather and other news updates.
You Might Like
Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Post Office will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. At 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, the USPS... read more