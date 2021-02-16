Miss-Lou schools closed due to weather, road conditions

NATCHEZ — Adams County and Concordia Parish schools are closing due to weather and road conditions.

The Natchez-Adams School District announced in an email Tuesday that school activities would remain virtual through Friday, February 19th.

Students are to log in to their teacher zoom sessions for regular instruction while hybrid students and employees will return to school on Monday, Feb. 22, the email states.

Meal service will also resume on Monday. Those who need any assistance may contact the district at nasdcares@natchezschools.org.

Adams County Christian school will also be closed for the remainder of the week.

Fifth through 12th grade ACCS students will continue with virtual learning through Google Classroom while kindergarten through fourth grade must complete learning packets, which will be turned in next week.

ACCS’s Junior High Semi-Formal set for Saturday will still take place as scheduled.

All sporting events and practices have been canceled through Saturday.

Delta Charter School will also have virtual learning for the remainder of this week.

Chromebooks or work packets were sent home with students on Friday last week in anticipation of the weather, according to a post on the school’s social media page.

“Students will have assignments in their Google classrooms and teachers will try to host Google Meets if they are able to,” the post states. “Please be aware that Google Meets may not be possible depending on the Internet/electricity status of where our teachers live. Everyone stay warm and safe.”

Concordia Parish students will work from home on Wednesday and Thursday, District Superintendent Whest Shirley said.

Cathedral School will also have virtual learning until Friday, Feb. 19. A decision about Friday instruction will be made later in the week, school officials said.