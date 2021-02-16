February 16, 2021

  • 27°
Photo by Ben Hillyer

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Due to the accumulation of ice and snow on roads, many businesses and public facilities in the Miss-Lou will be closed today.

Natchez and Vidalia Walmart stores and Walmart stores off of I-55 are currently closed and expect to reopen when it is safe for employees and customers.

Supermarket Operations, which runs the Natchez, Vidalia and Ferriday Markets chain, announced on social media Tuesday morning that stores would remain closed through Tuesday and attempt to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Suzanne Steckler of Natchez Pathology said the lab is closed Tuesday for the safety of clients.

The Adams County Courthouse, Natchez City Hall and other city and county buildings are closed at least until Friday. A determination will be made on Thursday they will reopen on Friday as officials continue to receive weather updates.

The Natchez Visitor Center and Natchez Convention Center are also closed.

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino announced on social media that the casino will remain closed until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hannah Jackson of Appliances & More on 180 Sgt Prentiss Dr. said the store should be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and resume regular hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We do have some gas and electric heaters and fireplaces left in stock,” Jackson said.

Natchez Coffee Company on Franklin Street is open to downtown pedestrians with a limited menu, owner Sharon Brown said.

To add your business to this list with information regarding whether you are open or closed and expected business hours, email sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Countywide curfew set as road conditions worsen, more winter weather expected Wednesday

News

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

News

The Natchez Democrat closed Tuesday due to weather

Business

Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

News

Natchez Post Office, some surrounding areas closing Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: More snow day photos from our Miss-Lou readers

News

Freezing weather expected to last through Tuesday

News

Photo gallery: Natchez sight seeing in snow

News

First case of COVID-19 variant strain found in Mississippi resident

News

Photo gallery: Snow covered streets

News

Photo gallery: Downtown Natchez in the snow

News

Photo Gallery: Snow in the Miss-Lou

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency Management cautions against driving during winter storm

News

Some businesses, government buildings closing due to winter weather

News

Schools close Monday, Tuesday due to winter storm

News

Dangerous ice covering roads in parts of Adams County

News

Preservation commission approves conceptual plans for bluff amphitheater

News

Fly in will have food, music, planes

News

WEATHER: Winter storm expected Sunday night, Monday

News

Furniture maker enjoys creating, restoring pieces

News

Natchez Police investigating Friday night homicide on George F. West Boulevard

News

Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

News

Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

News

Riverland Medical Center names new CEO