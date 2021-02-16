February 16, 2021

Frozen power lines, likely caused by water sprinklers, could be seen near Jones Lumber Co. on Monday. Photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Entergy asks customers to help reduce power impact during severe winter weather

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Entergy is asking customers to help them respond to power complications caused by the historically cold weather that continues to impact the area.

Very few power outages have occurred in the Adams County area due to the winter storm, however, over 55,000 households have experienced outages in Mississippi and over 95,000 in Louisiana.

Power outages are still possible with the accumulation of ice on trees and powerlines and with the increase in electrical use, Entergy states.

“During extremely cold weather, the electric load increases significantly in comparison to “normal” cold weather conditions,” Entergy states in a notice sent out to customers. “While we are working hard to address any power problems that occur, please take action now to help keep the power flowing. Reduce the strain on the electric system by immediately implementing safe energy conservation efforts, if possible.”

Entergy asks that customers in the area affected by the winter storm practice the following measures to reduce the impact of storm-related power loss.

  • Lower their central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.
  • Don’t allow warm air to escape from the home.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity.
  • Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and limit opening oven doors while baking.
  • Turn off or don’t use non-essential lights and electric appliances.

“Doing your part to conserve energy will prevent unwanted, forced outages that are occurring around the country during this winter storm,” Entergy states. “It can also reduce the consumption on your electric bill. We appreciate your conservation efforts and thank you for being a valued Entergy Mississippi customer.”

