February 15, 2021

  • 21°

Photo Gallery: Snow in the Miss-Lou

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:17 am Monday, February 15, 2021

Miss-Lou residents and staff shared these photos of snow in their neighborhoods.

If you have taken your own photos, you can submit them via email to sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com along with your name and a caption.

Please do not attempt to drive as road conditions are not safe for travel.

