Photo Gallery: Snow in the Miss-Lou
Miss-Lou residents and staff shared these photos of snow in their neighborhoods.
If you have taken your own photos, you can submit them via email to sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com along with your name and a caption.
Please do not attempt to drive as road conditions are not safe for travel.
You Might Like
Some businesses, government buildings closing due to winter weather
NATCHEZ — City and County buildings and some businesses will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to winter storm conditions... read more