Emergency Management cautions against driving

Just after 8 a.m., The Natchez Police Department announced on social media that John R. Junkin Drive is closed due to two AMR trucks getting stuck in the ice and snow.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said at least two other cars have been stuck while driving and asked people to please

“People are having problems getting around,” Daughtry said. “We’re doing the best we can. We encourage folks to please stay at home.”

Adams County Emergency Management officials strongly caution against driving Monday morning due to the rapid accumulation of ice on roads.

Due to the rapid deterioration of road conditions, Public Works crews for both the City of Natchez and Adams County will not be out sanding or salting roads, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford announced 6 a.m. Monday on social media.

Adams County EMA Liaison Neifa Hardy said road crews would not be able to continue clearing roads until the storm system passes between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Bradford said all travel should be limited to emergency vehicles and law enforcement.

Adams County is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the weather conditions could make early morning and evening travel “nearly impossible.”

“Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, especially over western portions of the warned area, and ice accumulations of one quarter to three quarters of an inch are possible,” MDOT states.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute times. Very cold wind chills as low as 5 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

“Bands of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet and snow, are moving in this morning before more widespread heavier winter weather spreads across the area through the day today.”