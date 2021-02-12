Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

NATCHEZ — Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Adams County by Coroner James Lee this week.

Lee said a 73-year-old woman from Adams County died Monday night at Merit Health Natchez and a 55-year-old woman from Natchez died Friday morning.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday was the highest it has been since Sunday with 984 new cases.

The state health department also reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday with no new deaths added for Adams County.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi have continued to decrease since January, according to data from MSDH, which shows the number of COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals has fallen from 1229 patients on Jan. 18 to 614 patients on Thursday.

As of Feb. 8, Merit Health Natchez has 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients with four COVID-19 patients in ICU and no available ICU beds.

Adams County’s total of COVID-19 cases and deaths since last year now stands at 2,273 cases and 74 deaths, MSDH reports.

Statewide the total is 285,648 cases and 6,429 deaths.

Vaccinations

MSDH officials said first dose appointments for the new COVID-19 vaccine are being taken rapidly. Check online at covidvaccine.umc.edu to make an appointment. Those who have not made their appointment should be sure to check back every morning for newly added appointments.

Adults 65 and over, and those ages 18 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible for vaccination in addition to healthcare personnel and EMTs/paramedics.

Some Walmart pharmacies around the state are now receiving COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination appointments at Walmart can also be made online at www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.