March 3, 1956 – Feb. 9, 2021

Services for DeWayne Scott, Sr., 64, who died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Mandeville, LA will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Community Chapel with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Chapel.

