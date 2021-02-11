February 12, 2021

DeWayne Scott Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:54 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

March 3, 1956 – Feb. 9, 2021

Services for DeWayne Scott, Sr., 64, who died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Mandeville, LA will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Community Chapel with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

