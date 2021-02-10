Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

Sometimes the best action takes place off-stage, which is the setting of the Mary Lynn Dobson comedy, “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.”

Performances will be this Valentine’s Day weekend at the Natchez Little Theatre, at 319 Linton Ave. Grab your sweetheart for one of four showings of the play this weekend, or more than one show if you love it.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 each and health department guidelines will be enforced.

To reserve tickets, call 601-442-2233.