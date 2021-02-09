Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

NATCHEZ — Select Walmart pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients, including Natchez Walmart.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided at Walmart in addition to some hospitals, clinics and the state’s drive-through sites.

Vaccination appointments through Walmart can be made online at www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. Other appointments can be made through the University of Mississippi Medical Center online scheduler at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those having trouble scheduling their first-dose appointment should check back daily for new appointments to be added. Second-dose appointments can be made as soon as the first appointment is scheduled and should be made at the same location as your first dose.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine in Mississippi include adults who are 65 years old and older. Anyone 16 to 64 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19. You must be 18 or older to be vaccinated at the state’s drive-through sites.

Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021, according to a Walmart news release.

“While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country,” the news release states. “In consultation with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.”

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts, the news release states.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Mississippi and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health and Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states.

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.

Appointments are available seven days a week, but the exact timing will vary based on the local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart is supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.