New COVID-19 death reported in Adams County

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee reported another COVID-19 related death Monday night at Merit Health Natchez.

The deceased is a 73-year-old white female from Adams County, Lee said.

New COVID-19 cases reported daily by the state have dipped back into the triple digits for three consecutive days with 900 new cases reported Sunday, 635 new cases reported Monday, and 656 new cases reported Tuesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reported 73 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Thirty-one of the latest reported deaths occurred since Feb. 1 and 42 of the deaths occurred earlier and were recently identified through death certificates, MSDH reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi have continued to decrease since January, falling according to data from MSDH, which shows the number of COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals has fallen from 1229 patients on Jan. 18 to 787 patients on Feb. 5.

As of Feb. 7, Merit Health Natchez has 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients with four COVID-19 patients in ICU and no available ICU beds.

Adams County’s total of COVID-19 cases and deaths since last year now stands at 2,260 cases and 74 deaths, MSDH reports.

Statewide the total is 282,313 cases and 6,270 deaths.

Vaccinations

MSDH officials said several thousand first dose appointments for the new COVID-19 vaccines were added Tuesday morning but are being taken rapidly.

Check online at covidvaccine.umc.edu to make an appointment. Those who have not made their appointment should be sure to check back every morning for newly added appointments.

Adults 65 and over, and those ages 18 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible for vaccination in addition to healthcare personnel and EMTs/paramedics.