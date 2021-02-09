Jan. 9, 1948 – Feb. 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Elizabeth Charlene “MawMaw Charlene” Burt, 73, of Natchez who died Monday, February 8, 2021 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Christopher Kenney officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Burt was born January 9, 1948 in Natchez, the daughter of Jewel Lee Burt and Vita Mae Rollins Burt.

She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1298.

Ms. Burt was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter Lee Burt and Charles Burt, sister Mary Catherine Burt, infant baby brother; and grandson Cody Allen.

Survivors include brother, Ronnie Burt and wife Edna; sister Joyce Burt; daughters Michele Cormier and husband Keith, Regina Kenney; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and best friend, Terri Thomas.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Kenney, Tyler Allen, Keith Cormier, Jessie Smith, Preston Wagley, and Ron Burt.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Mangum, Byron Mangum, Hunter Gilbert, Austin Gilbert, Jay Sanders, Everette Thompson and Ricky Denmon.

