Samuel L. Cauthen

Sept. 4, 1940 – Feb. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Samuel L. “Sammy” Cauthen, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Vidalia will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Ken Ritter officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

