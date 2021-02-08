Samuel L. Cauthen
Sept. 4, 1940 – Feb. 7, 2021
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Samuel L. “Sammy” Cauthen, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Vidalia will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Ken Ritter officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
