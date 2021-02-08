April 6, 1934 – Feb. 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Dimple R. Causey, 86, of Natchez, who died Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Causey was born April 6, 1934 in Webster County, MS, the daughter of Trannie Rogers and Oma Jestice Rogers.

Mrs. Causey was an active member of Morgantown Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, homemaker and enjoyed cooking and taking care of her flowers.

Mrs. Causey was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Causey Sr., her parents and several siblings.

Survivors include one son, Frank W. Causey Jr., of Natchez; one daughter, Shae Hudson and husband Joe of Pelahatchie, MS; two grandchildren, Matthew Hudson and wife Rhonda of Pelahatchie, MS; Kimberly Lofton of Canton, MS, five grandchildren, Aidyn Hudson, Aubrey Hudson and Wen Hudson of Pelahatchie, MS, Haley Lofton and Zack Lofton of Canton, MS; one brother, Arlis Rogers.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

