What’s your go-to dip for big game?

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and one thing is for sure — there will be appetizers consumed by the thousands come Sunday night.

During football season, I try to make a dip each weekend for my dad to enjoy while we watch LSU, the Saints, or (God forbid) a Mississippi team.

I’ve used Pinterest, recipes found in Absolutely A la Carte (filled with college favorites), or just the tried and true recipes that I’ve grown up with.

While our family favorite and go-to is a Seven-layer Mexican Dip, we do have a close second with a concoction I found on Pinterest several years ago — Black-eyed Pea Dip. It all started after attending a function that Sissy Eidt catered many moons ago.

There was a platter of this warm, cheesy delicacy that we had never experienced.

So, to Pinterest I went and found the closet recipe I could find.

We have made this recipe more times than I can count, taken it to dove hunts, family functions, and Garden Club soirees.

It’s been tweaked and edited to be the perfect bite of artichoke, black eyed peas, and creamy goodness.

Run (don’t walk) to The Markets, grab these ingredients, a bag of either pita or tortilla chips, and get to dipping.

Black-eyed Pea Dip

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter (or olive oil)

2 16-ounce cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup sour cream (or Greek yogurt)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 envelope buttermilk ranch mix

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Chop the onion and sauté it in butter until translucent. Mix the sour cream, mayo, and ranch mix in a large bowl. Then, add everything else to the bowl and mix in your sautéed onions. Pour into a baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees for twenty minutes. Serve with tortilla or pita chips while warm.

Jennie Guido is a community columnist for The Natchez Democrat. You may reach her at guido.jennie@gmail.com.