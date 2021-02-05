Dec. 20, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2021

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Paul Vanner Lipsey, 78, of Monterey, will be held at New Era Baptist Church on February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at New Era Baptist Church on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.