Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

VIDALIA — A man was killed after being hit by a car Thursday night on the corner of South Oak and Carter Streets in Vidalia.

Assistant police chief Dennis Cowan said Vidalia police officers were dispatched to the area in a response to a call about someone being hit by a car just after 11 p.m.

Cowan said Chadrich Watson, 28, of Natchez, was arrested later Thursday night in connection with the incident.

Watson was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail after 4 a.m. Friday on felony hit and run and negligent homicide charges, according to arrest records. He is currently being held without bond.

